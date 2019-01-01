ñol

Mobile TeleSystems
(NYSE:MBT)
5.51
0.01[0.18%]
At close: Feb 25
5.50
-0.0100[-0.18%]
After Hours: 8:51AM EDT
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low5.34 - 10.07
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 842M
Vol / Avg.- / 23K
Mkt Cap4.6B
P/E-
50d Avg. Price5.5
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS4.64
Total Float-

Mobile TeleSystems (NYSE:MBT), Dividends

Mobile TeleSystems issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Mobile TeleSystems generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

4.86%

Annual Dividend

$0.474

Last Dividend

Oct 12
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Mobile TeleSystems Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Mobile TeleSystems (MBT) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Mobile TeleSystems.

Q
What date did I need to own Mobile TeleSystems (MBT) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Mobile TeleSystems.

Q
How much per share is the next Mobile TeleSystems (MBT) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Mobile TeleSystems (MBT) will be on October 8, 2021 and will be $0.24

Q
What is the dividend yield for Mobile TeleSystems (NYSE:MBT)?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Mobile TeleSystems.

