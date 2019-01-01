ñol

Merchants Bancorp
(NASDAQ:MBIN)
25.49
00
At close: May 31
25.49
00
After Hours: 4:04PM EDT
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low22.11 - 49.63
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding15.6M / 43.3M
Vol / Avg.- / 66K
Mkt Cap1.1B
P/E5.75
50d Avg. Price25.34
Div / Yield0.28/1.10%
Payout Ratio5.64
EPS1.03
Total Float15.6M

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Merchants Bancorp reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Apr 28

EPS

$1.020

Quarterly Revenue

$100.3M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$99.1M

Earnings Recap

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Merchants Bancorp beat estimated earnings by 2.0%, reporting an EPS of $1.02 versus an estimate of $1.0.

Revenue was down $15.58 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.13 which was followed by a 4.29% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Merchants Bancorp's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 1.01 0.98 1.07 0.98
EPS Actual 1.14 1.22 1.05 1.35
Revenue Estimate 98.68M 93.12M 101.35M 92.34M
Revenue Actual 113.01M 109.15M 97.26M 115.90M

Listen to the earnings announcement yourself by clicking here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Merchants Bancorp using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Merchants Bancorp Questions & Answers

Q
When is Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) reporting earnings?
A

Merchants Bancorp (MBIN) is scheduled to report earnings on July 27, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 28, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.49, which beat the estimate of $0.27.

Q
What were Merchants Bancorp’s (NASDAQ:MBIN) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $33.9M, which beat the estimate of $27.4M.

