QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Merchants Bancorp
(NASDAQ:MBIN)
25.49
00
At close: May 31
25.49
00
After Hours: 4:04PM EDT
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low22.11 - 49.63
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding15.6M / 43.3M
Vol / Avg.- / 66K
Mkt Cap1.1B
P/E5.75
50d Avg. Price25.34
Div / Yield0.28/1.10%
Payout Ratio5.64
EPS1.03
Total Float15.6M

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN), Dividends

Merchants Bancorp issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Merchants Bancorp generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

0.92%

Annual Dividend

$0.28

Last Dividend

Mar 15

Next Dividend

Jun 14
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Merchants Bancorp Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Merchants Bancorp (MBIN) dividend?
A

Target’s next dividend was announced on May 19, 2022 and will have an ex-dividend date of June 14, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Merchants Bancorp (MBIN) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for Merchants Bancorp ($MBIN) will be on July 1, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Merchants Bancorp (MBIN) shares by June 15, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next Merchants Bancorp (MBIN) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Merchants Bancorp (MBIN) will be on June 14, 2022 and will be $0.07

Q
What is the dividend yield for Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN)?
A

The most current yield for Merchants Bancorp (MBIN) is 1.20% and is payable next on July 1, 2022

