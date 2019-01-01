ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Maxar Technologies
(NYSE:MAXR)
29.82
-0.87[-2.83%]
At close: May 31
29.86
0.0400[0.13%]
After Hours: 4:18PM EDT
Day High/Low29.56 - 30.69
52 Week High/Low22.92 - 42.59
Open / Close30.69 / 29.86
Float / Outstanding72.5M / 73.7M
Vol / Avg.708.4K / 878.7K
Mkt Cap2.2B
P/E16.32
50d Avg. Price33.89
Div / Yield0.04/0.13%
Payout Ratio2.19
EPS-0.1
Total Float72.5M

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Maxar Technologies reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 9

EPS

$-0.100

Quarterly Revenue

$405M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$405M

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Maxar Technologies using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Maxar Technologies Questions & Answers

Q
When is Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) reporting earnings?
A

Maxar Technologies (MAXR) is scheduled to report earnings on August 3, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 9, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR)?
A

The Actual EPS was $1.22, which beat the estimate of $1.05.

Q
What were Maxar Technologies’s (NYSE:MAXR) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $578.9M, which beat the estimate of $555.3M.

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.