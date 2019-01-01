Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 9
EPS
$-0.100
Quarterly Revenue
$405M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$405M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Maxar Technologies using advanced sorting and filters.
Maxar Technologies Questions & Answers
When is Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) reporting earnings?
Maxar Technologies (MAXR) is scheduled to report earnings on August 3, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 9, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR)?
The Actual EPS was $1.22, which beat the estimate of $1.05.
What were Maxar Technologies’s (NYSE:MAXR) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $578.9M, which beat the estimate of $555.3M.
