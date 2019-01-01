Marui Group (OTC:MAURY), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 12
EPS
$0.140
Quarterly Revenue
$454.7M
Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)
$52B
Earnings History
Marui Group Questions & Answers
When is Marui Group (OTCPK:MAURY) reporting earnings?
Marui Group (MAURY) is scheduled to report earnings on August 4, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 12, 2022 for Q4.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Marui Group (OTCPK:MAURY)?
The Actual EPS was $0.41, which beat the estimate of $0.00.
What were Marui Group’s (OTCPK:MAURY) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $505.7M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
