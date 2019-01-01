ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Matson
(NYSE:MATX)
89.81
0.08[0.09%]
At close: May 31
89.88
0.0700[0.08%]
After Hours: 4:05PM EDT
Day High/Low88.45 - 91.72
52 Week High/Low60.75 - 125.34
Open / Close89.53 / 89.88
Float / Outstanding28.8M / 40.5M
Vol / Avg.453.6K / 530.3K
Mkt Cap3.6B
P/E3.24
50d Avg. Price94.97
Div / Yield1.2/1.34%
Payout Ratio4.08
EPS8.29
Total Float28.8M

Matson (NYSE:MATX), Dividends

Matson issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Matson generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

1.41%

Annual Dividend

$1.2

Last Dividend

May 12
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Matson Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Matson (MATX) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Matson. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.30 on June 2, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Matson (MATX) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for Matson ($MATX) will be on June 2, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Matson (MATX) shares by May 12, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next Matson (MATX) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Matson (MATX) will be on May 11, 2022 and will be $0.30

Q
What is the dividend yield for Matson (NYSE:MATX)?
A

Matson has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Matson (MATX) was $0.30 and was paid out next on June 2, 2022.

Browse dividends on all stocks.