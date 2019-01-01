Remark Hldgs (NASDAQ:MARK), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Remark Hldgs
Remark Hldgs Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Remark Hldgs (NASDAQ: MARK) was reported by Roth Capital on May 18, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $7.00 expecting MARK to rise to within 12 months (a possible 1231.05% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Remark Hldgs (NASDAQ: MARK) was provided by Roth Capital, and Remark Hldgs maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Remark Hldgs, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Remark Hldgs was filed on May 18, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 18, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Remark Hldgs (MARK) rating was a maintained with a price target of $10.50 to $7.00. The current price Remark Hldgs (MARK) is trading at is $0.53, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.