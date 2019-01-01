QQQ
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Software
WM Technology Inc is a technology and software infrastructure provider to the cannabis industry. It comprises B2C platform Weedmaps, and B2B software WM Business.

WM Technology Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy WM Technology (MAPSW) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of WM Technology (NASDAQ: MAPSW) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are WM Technology's (MAPSW) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for WM Technology.

Q

What is the target price for WM Technology (MAPSW) stock?

A

There is no analysis for WM Technology

Q

Current Stock Price for WM Technology (MAPSW)?

A

The stock price for WM Technology (NASDAQ: MAPSW) is $1.09 last updated Today at 2:51:40 PM.

Q

Does WM Technology (MAPSW) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for WM Technology.

Q

When is WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPSW) reporting earnings?

A

WM Technology does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is WM Technology (MAPSW) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for WM Technology.

Q

What sector and industry does WM Technology (MAPSW) operate in?

A

WM Technology is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.