WM Tech (NASDAQ:MAPS), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for WM Tech
The latest price target for WM Tech (NASDAQ: MAPS) was reported by Cantor Fitzgerald on May 5, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $11.30 expecting MAPS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 100.00% upside). 13 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for WM Tech (NASDAQ: MAPS) was provided by Cantor Fitzgerald, and WM Tech maintained their overweight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of WM Tech, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for WM Tech was filed on May 5, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 5, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest WM Tech (MAPS) rating was a maintained with a price target of $7.65 to $11.30. The current price WM Tech (MAPS) is trading at is $5.65, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
