Maanshan Iron And Steel Co Ltd produces and sells iron and steel products. It has two segments. Production and sale of iron and steel products and related by-products, and Financial service. The company's principal product is steel, which is categorized into steel plates, section steel, wire rods, and train wheels. Thin plates products are further categorized in hot and rolled plates, galvanized plates, and coil coating plates. The products in the wire rod category comprise wire rod materials and hot-rolled reinforced steel used in armored concrete. The Train wheel category includes train wheels and wheel rims.