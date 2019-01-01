QQQ
Maanshan Iron And Steel Co Ltd produces and sells iron and steel products. It has two segments. Production and sale of iron and steel products and related by-products, and Financial service. The company's principal product is steel, which is categorized into steel plates, section steel, wire rods, and train wheels. Thin plates products are further categorized in hot and rolled plates, galvanized plates, and coil coating plates. The products in the wire rod category comprise wire rod materials and hot-rolled reinforced steel used in armored concrete. The Train wheel category includes train wheels and wheel rims.

Maanshan Iron And Steel Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Maanshan Iron And Steel (MAANF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Maanshan Iron And Steel (OTCPK: MAANF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Maanshan Iron And Steel's (MAANF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Maanshan Iron And Steel.

Q

What is the target price for Maanshan Iron And Steel (MAANF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Maanshan Iron And Steel

Q

Current Stock Price for Maanshan Iron And Steel (MAANF)?

A

The stock price for Maanshan Iron And Steel (OTCPK: MAANF) is $0.4201 last updated Thu Feb 17 2022 20:18:37 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Maanshan Iron And Steel (MAANF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Maanshan Iron And Steel.

Q

When is Maanshan Iron And Steel (OTCPK:MAANF) reporting earnings?

A

Maanshan Iron And Steel does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Maanshan Iron And Steel (MAANF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Maanshan Iron And Steel.

Q

What sector and industry does Maanshan Iron And Steel (MAANF) operate in?

A

Maanshan Iron And Steel is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.