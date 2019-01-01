ñol

Maanshan Iron And Steel
(OTCPK:MAANF)
0.36
00
At close: May 27
0.3894
0.0294[8.17%]
After Hours: 8:15AM EDT
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low0.35 - 0.6
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 7.8B
Vol / Avg.- / 4.9K
Mkt Cap2.8B
P/E3.7
50d Avg. Price0.38
Div / Yield0.02/5.57%
Payout Ratio19.92
EPS0.16
Total Float-

Maanshan Iron And Steel (OTC:MAANF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Maanshan Iron And Steel reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$26.6B

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Maanshan Iron And Steel using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Maanshan Iron And Steel Questions & Answers

Q
When is Maanshan Iron And Steel (OTCPK:MAANF) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Maanshan Iron And Steel

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Maanshan Iron And Steel (OTCPK:MAANF)?
A

There are no earnings for Maanshan Iron And Steel

Q
What were Maanshan Iron And Steel’s (OTCPK:MAANF) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Maanshan Iron And Steel

