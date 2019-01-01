ñol

Macy's
(NYSE:M)
23.65
0.21[0.90%]
At close: May 31
23.76
0.1100[0.47%]
After Hours: 7:50PM EDT
Day High/Low22.84 - 23.97
52 Week High/Low15.68 - 37.95
Open / Close23.38 / 23.65
Float / Outstanding218.8M / 284.9M
Vol / Avg.16M / 14.1M
Mkt Cap6.7B
P/E5.15
50d Avg. Price23.78
Div / Yield0.63/2.69%
Payout Ratio6.59
EPS1.01
Total Float218.8M

Macy's (NYSE:M), Dividends

Macy's issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Macy's generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

2.45%

Annual Dividend

$0.63

Last Dividend

Mar 15

Next Dividend

Jun 14
Macy's Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Macy's (M) dividend?
A

Target’s next dividend was announced on May 26, 2022 and will have an ex-dividend date of June 14, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Macy's (M) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for Macy's ($M) will be on July 1, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Macy's (M) shares by June 15, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next Macy's (M) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Macy's (M) will be on June 14, 2022 and will be $0.16

Q
What is the dividend yield for Macy's (NYSE:M)?
A

The most current yield for Macy's (M) is 3.28% and is payable next on July 1, 2022

