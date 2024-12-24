Top 2 Financial Stocks That May Keep You Up At Night This Month

As of Dec. 24, 2024, two stocks in the financial sector could be flashing a real warning to investors who value momentum as a key criteria in their trading decisions.

The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock’s strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock’s price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered overbought when the RSI is above 70, according to Benzinga Pro.

Here's the latest list of major overbought players in this sector.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd – ADR LX

On Nov. 25, LexinFintech announced its board approved an amendment for a dividend policy to increase the payout ratio. Also, the company reported third-quarter financial results. The company's stock surged around 76% over the past month and has a 52-week high of $6.28.

RSI Value: 70

70 LX Price Action: Shares of LexinFintech closed at $5.99 on Monday.

AppTech Payments Corp APCX

On Dec. 17, AppTech Payments announced it received a $5 million investment from AFIOS Partners and is restructuring its board by appointing three new directors. AppTech’s Chairman, Luke D’Angelo stated, “We genuinely appreciate our outgoing board members’ unwavering dedication to AppTech. We are excited to work with our new AFIOS partners, who are clearly focused on near- and long-term value creation. ” The company's stock gained around 86% over the past five days and has a 52-week high of $2.30.

RSI Value: 73

73 APCX Price Action: Shares of AppTech Payments closed at $0.84 on Monday.

Read This Next: