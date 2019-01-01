LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 17
EPS
$-0.410
Quarterly Revenue
$1M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$1M
Earnings History
LAVA Therapeutics Questions & Answers
When is LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX) reporting earnings?
LAVA Therapeutics (LVTX) is scheduled to report earnings on August 15, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 17, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX)?
The Actual EPS was $-12.29, which missed the estimate of $0.00.
What were LAVA Therapeutics’s (NASDAQ:LVTX) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $1.1M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
