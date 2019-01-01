LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for LAVA Therapeutics
LAVA Therapeutics Questions & Answers
The latest price target for LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ: LVTX) was reported by SVB Leerink on May 18, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $25.00 expecting LVTX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 722.37% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ: LVTX) was provided by SVB Leerink, and LAVA Therapeutics maintained their outperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of LAVA Therapeutics, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for LAVA Therapeutics was filed on May 18, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 18, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest LAVA Therapeutics (LVTX) rating was a maintained with a price target of $23.00 to $25.00. The current price LAVA Therapeutics (LVTX) is trading at is $3.04, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.