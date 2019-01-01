Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Pulmonx
Pulmonx Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Pulmonx (NASDAQ: LUNG) was reported by Citigroup on May 17, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $23.00 expecting LUNG to rise to within 12 months (a possible 25.96% upside). 7 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Pulmonx (NASDAQ: LUNG) was provided by Citigroup, and Pulmonx maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Pulmonx, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Pulmonx was filed on May 17, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 17, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Pulmonx (LUNG) rating was a maintained with a price target of $32.00 to $23.00. The current price Pulmonx (LUNG) is trading at is $18.26, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.