ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
LTC Properties
(NYSE:LTC)
38.75
0.06[0.16%]
At close: May 31
38.74
-0.0100[-0.03%]
After Hours: 4:02PM EDT
Day High/Low38.12 - 38.79
52 Week High/Low31.36 - 40.58
Open / Close38.61 / 38.74
Float / Outstanding24.9M / 39.5M
Vol / Avg.398.6K / 296.1K
Mkt Cap1.5B
P/E27.25
50d Avg. Price36.5
Div / Yield2.28/5.89%
Payout Ratio160.56
EPS0.36
Total Float24.9M

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC), Dividends

LTC Properties issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash LTC Properties generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

5.93%

Annual Dividend

$2.2800

Last Dividend

May 23

Next Dividend

Jun 21
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

LTC Properties Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next LTC Properties (LTC) dividend?
A

Target’s next dividend was announced on April 1, 2022 and will have an ex-dividend date of June 21, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own LTC Properties (LTC) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for LTC Properties ($LTC) will be on June 30, 2022. Investors need to be owners of LTC Properties (LTC) shares by June 22, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next LTC Properties (LTC) dividend?
A

The next dividend for LTC Properties (LTC) will be on June 21, 2022 and will be $0.19

Q
What is the dividend yield for LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC)?
A

The most current yield for LTC Properties (LTC) is 5.93% and is payable next on June 30, 2022

Browse dividends on all stocks.