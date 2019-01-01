Liberty SiriusXM Group through its subsidiary holding is engaged in providing a subscription-based satellite radio service. It transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. The firm's segments include Sirius XM Holdings, Live Nation and Corporate and others. The company distributes its satellite radios through automakers and rental car companies, as well as through its retail locations and Website; and satellite radio services to various automaker customers. Geographically it offers services in the region of the US and Canada.