QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Landstar System
(NASDAQ:LSTR)
151.43
-1.49[-0.97%]
At close: May 31
151.43
00
After Hours: 4:03PM EDT
Day High/Low148.46 - 152.53
52 Week High/Low139.12 - 188.63
Open / Close151.7 / 151.43
Float / Outstanding28.9M / 37.1M
Vol / Avg.263.7K / 366K
Mkt Cap5.6B
P/E13.52
50d Avg. Price151.28
Div / Yield1/0.65%
Payout Ratio8.49
EPS3.36
Total Float28.9M

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR), Dividends

Landstar System issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Landstar System generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

0.68%

Annual Dividend

$1.0

Last Dividend

May 5
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Landstar System Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Landstar System (LSTR) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Landstar System. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.25 on May 27, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Landstar System (LSTR) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Landstar System (LSTR). The last dividend payout was on May 27, 2022 and was $0.25

Q
How much per share is the next Landstar System (LSTR) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Landstar System (LSTR). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.25 on May 27, 2022

Q
What is the dividend yield for Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR)?
A

Landstar System has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Landstar System (LSTR) was $0.25 and was paid out next on May 27, 2022.

