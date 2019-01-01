Life Storage (NYSE:LSI), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 4
EPS
$1.440
Quarterly Revenue
$233.5M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$222.8M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Life Storage using advanced sorting and filters.
Life Storage Questions & Answers
When is Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) reporting earnings?
Life Storage (LSI) is scheduled to report earnings on August 2, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 4, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Life Storage (NYSE:LSI)?
The Actual EPS was $0.89, which beat the estimate of $0.41.
What were Life Storage’s (NYSE:LSI) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $132.8M, which beat the estimate of $131.3M.
