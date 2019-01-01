QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
0K/586.3K
Div / Yield
4/3.17%
52 Wk
80.28 - 154.45
Mkt Cap
10.3B
Payout Ratio
137.72
Open
-
P/E
59.16
EPS
0.89
Shares
82M
Outstanding
Benzinga - 2 days ago
Benzinga - Jan 25, 2022, 7:19PM
Benzinga - Jan 13, 2022, 6:17AM
Benzinga - Jan 3, 2022, 4:16PM
Benzinga - Dec 17, 2021, 7:14AM
Benzinga - Dec 2, 2021, 9:28AM
Benzinga - Dec 2, 2021, 7:34AM
Benzinga - Nov 18, 2021, 4:35AM
Benzinga - Nov 2, 2021, 5:35PM
Benzinga - Nov 2, 2021, 5:34PM
Benzinga - Oct 7, 2021, 7:16AM
Benzinga - Oct 1, 2021, 8:45AM
Benzinga - Sep 16, 2021, 7:52AM
Benzinga - Sep 13, 2021, 4:12PM
Benzinga - Aug 23, 2021, 4:33AM
Benzinga - Aug 10, 2021, 8:00AM
Benzinga - Aug 3, 2021, 5:13PM
Benzinga - Jul 14, 2021, 5:01AM
Benzinga - Jun 21, 2021, 9:33AM
Benzinga - Jun 18, 2021, 6:27AM
load more
Sector: Real Estate.Industry: Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)
Life Storage, Inc (which was rebranded from Sovran Self Storage, Inc in 2016) is a fully integrated, real estate investment trust that acquires and manages self-storage properties throughout the United States. The company operates under the brand names Life Storage. Approximately under half of the company's revenue is derived from stores in the states of Texas and Florida. The remainder of sales is distributed across the United States. The company's operations in rental income from customers renting storage space on a month-to-month basis generates a majority of operating revenue. The company also offers storage to both individual of commercial renters and has special storage units available for vehicles and wine.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-03
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS

(EXPECTED) 2022-02-24

REV218.570M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Life Storage Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Life Storage (LSI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Life Storage (NYSE: LSI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Life Storage's (LSI) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Life Storage (LSI) stock?

A

The latest price target for Life Storage (NYSE: LSI) was reported by JP Morgan on February 22, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 142.00 expecting LSI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 12.75% upside). 16 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Life Storage (LSI)?

A

The stock price for Life Storage (NYSE: LSI) is $125.94 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Life Storage (LSI) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $1.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 26, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 13, 2022.

Q

When is Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) reporting earnings?

A

Life Storage’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.

Q

Is Life Storage (LSI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Life Storage.

Q

What sector and industry does Life Storage (LSI) operate in?

A

Life Storage is in the Real Estate sector and Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry. They are listed on the NYSE.