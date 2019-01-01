|Q1 2022
You can purchase shares of Life Storage (NYSE: LSI) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Life Storage’s space includes: CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW), Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM), EPR Props (NYSE:EPR), Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) and Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR).
The latest price target for Life Storage (NYSE: LSI) was reported by JP Morgan on February 22, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 142.00 expecting LSI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 12.75% upside). 16 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Life Storage (NYSE: LSI) is $125.94 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $1.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 26, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 13, 2022.
Life Storage’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Life Storage.
Life Storage is in the Real Estate sector and Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry. They are listed on the NYSE.