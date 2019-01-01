Laird Superfood (AMEX:LSF), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Laird Superfood
Laird Superfood Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Laird Superfood (AMEX: LSF) was reported by Canaccord Genuity on March 9, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $12.00 expecting LSF to rise to within 12 months (a possible 400.02% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Laird Superfood (AMEX: LSF) was provided by Canaccord Genuity, and Laird Superfood maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Laird Superfood, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Laird Superfood was filed on March 9, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around March 9, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Laird Superfood (LSF) rating was a maintained with a price target of $17.00 to $12.00. The current price Laird Superfood (LSF) is trading at is $2.40, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.