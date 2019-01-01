Laird Superfood (AMEX:LSF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Laird Superfood (AMEX:LSF) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Laird Superfood missed estimated earnings by 4.23%, reporting an EPS of $-0.74 versus an estimate of $-0.71.

Revenue was up $1.91 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.06 which was followed by a 4.01% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Laird Superfood's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.70 -0.65 -0.56 -0.45 EPS Actual -0.76 -0.59 -0.70 -0.60 Revenue Estimate 9.39M 10.45M 10.04M 8.00M Revenue Actual 9.37M 10.87M 9.20M 7.43M

