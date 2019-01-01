Laird Superfood (AMEX:LSF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Laird Superfood (AMEX:LSF) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Laird Superfood missed estimated earnings by 4.23%, reporting an EPS of $-0.74 versus an estimate of $-0.71.
Revenue was up $1.91 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.06 which was followed by a 4.01% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Laird Superfood's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.70
|-0.65
|-0.56
|-0.45
|EPS Actual
|-0.76
|-0.59
|-0.70
|-0.60
|Revenue Estimate
|9.39M
|10.45M
|10.04M
|8.00M
|Revenue Actual
|9.37M
|10.87M
|9.20M
|7.43M
Laird Superfood (LSF) is scheduled to report earnings on August 10, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 12, 2022 for Q1.
The Actual EPS was $-0.86, which missed the estimate of $-0.83.
The Actual Revenue was $7.6M, which beat the estimate of $6M.
