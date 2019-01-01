QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Household Durables
Landsea Homes Corp is a homebuilding company. It designs and builds best-in-class homes and sustainable master-planned communities in some of the nation's most desirable markets. The company has developed homes and communities in New York, Boston, New Jersey, Arizona, and throughout California in Silicon Valley, Los Angeles and Orange County.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Landsea Homes Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Landsea Homes (LSEAW) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Landsea Homes (NASDAQ: LSEAW) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Landsea Homes's (LSEAW) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Landsea Homes.

Q

What is the target price for Landsea Homes (LSEAW) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Landsea Homes

Q

Current Stock Price for Landsea Homes (LSEAW)?

A

The stock price for Landsea Homes (NASDAQ: LSEAW) is $0.172 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:36:37 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Landsea Homes (LSEAW) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Landsea Homes.

Q

When is Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEAW) reporting earnings?

A

Landsea Homes does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Landsea Homes (LSEAW) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Landsea Homes.

Q

What sector and industry does Landsea Homes (LSEAW) operate in?

A

Landsea Homes is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Household Durables industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.