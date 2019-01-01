ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Lake Shore Bancorp
(NASDAQ:LSBK)
13.88
-0.12[-0.86%]
At close: May 31
14.99
1.1100[8.00%]
After Hours: 4:02PM EDT
Day High/Low14.05 - 14.05
52 Week High/Low13.85 - 15.4
Open / Close14.05 / 14.05
Float / Outstanding1.6M / 5.7M
Vol / Avg.2.1K / 2.4K
Mkt Cap79.3M
P/E14.89
50d Avg. Price14.7
Div / Yield0.64/4.57%
Payout Ratio60.64
EPS0.18
Total Float1.6M

Lake Shore Bancorp (NASDAQ:LSBK), Dividends

Lake Shore Bancorp issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Lake Shore Bancorp generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

4.40%

Annual Dividend

$0.64

Last Dividend

May 9
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Lake Shore Bancorp Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Lake Shore Bancorp (LSBK) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Lake Shore Bancorp. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.16 on May 23, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Lake Shore Bancorp (LSBK) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Lake Shore Bancorp (LSBK). The last dividend payout was on May 23, 2022 and was $0.16

Q
How much per share is the next Lake Shore Bancorp (LSBK) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Lake Shore Bancorp (LSBK). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.16 on May 23, 2022

Q
What is the dividend yield for Lake Shore Bancorp (NASDAQ:LSBK)?
A

Lake Shore Bancorp has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Lake Shore Bancorp (LSBK) was $0.16 and was paid out next on May 23, 2022.

Browse dividends on all stocks.