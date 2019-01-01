QQQ
Benzinga - Apr 6, 2021, 1:36PM
Pure Gold Mining Inc is a gold mining company, located in the heart of Red Lake, Ontario, Canada. Its vision is pure and simple, to build a profitable, multi-generational growth company in the world-class gold mining district of Red Lake. With 100%-owned, fully constructed operating PureGold Mine, a multi-million-ounce gold endowment, and significant exploration upside, the company's value-maximizing strategy is to pursue operational excellence, while investing in systematic exploration and phased expansions to fuel discovery and growth for the future.

Analyst Ratings

Pure Gold Mining Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Pure Gold Mining (LRTNF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Pure Gold Mining (OTCPK: LRTNF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Pure Gold Mining's (LRTNF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Pure Gold Mining.

Q

What is the target price for Pure Gold Mining (LRTNF) stock?

A

The latest price target for Pure Gold Mining (OTCPK: LRTNF) was reported by Stifel on February 4, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 2.70 expecting LRTNF to rise to within 12 months (a possible 358.48% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Pure Gold Mining (LRTNF)?

A

The stock price for Pure Gold Mining (OTCPK: LRTNF) is $0.5889 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Pure Gold Mining (LRTNF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Pure Gold Mining.

Q

When is Pure Gold Mining (OTCPK:LRTNF) reporting earnings?

A

Pure Gold Mining does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Pure Gold Mining (LRTNF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Pure Gold Mining.

Q

What sector and industry does Pure Gold Mining (LRTNF) operate in?

A

Pure Gold Mining is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.