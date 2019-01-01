Pure Gold Mining Inc is a gold mining company, located in the heart of Red Lake, Ontario, Canada. Its vision is pure and simple, to build a profitable, multi-generational growth company in the world-class gold mining district of Red Lake. With 100%-owned, fully constructed operating PureGold Mine, a multi-million-ounce gold endowment, and significant exploration upside, the company's value-maximizing strategy is to pursue operational excellence, while investing in systematic exploration and phased expansions to fuel discovery and growth for the future.