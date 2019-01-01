Pure Gold Mining (OTC:LRTNF), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Pure Gold Mining
Pure Gold Mining Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Pure Gold Mining (OTCPK: LRTNF) was reported by Stifel on February 4, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $2.70 expecting LRTNF to rise to within 12 months (a possible 1131.75% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Pure Gold Mining (OTCPK: LRTNF) was provided by Stifel, and Pure Gold Mining their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Pure Gold Mining, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Pure Gold Mining was filed on February 4, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around February 4, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Pure Gold Mining (LRTNF) rating was a with a price target of $0.00 to $2.70. The current price Pure Gold Mining (LRTNF) is trading at is $0.22, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
