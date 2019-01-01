ñol

Lam Research
(NASDAQ:LRCX)
520.03
-10.99[-2.07%]
At close: May 31
520.03
00
After Hours: 4:53PM EDT
Day High/Low510.43 - 526
52 Week High/Low442.53 - 731.85
Open / Close524.69 / 520.03
Float / Outstanding138.4M / 138.7M
Vol / Avg.1.5M / 1.4M
Mkt Cap72.1B
P/E16.6
50d Avg. Price495.06
Div / Yield6/1.13%
Payout Ratio18.14
EPS7.34
Total Float138.4M

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX), Dividends

Lam Research issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Lam Research generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

0.99%

Annual Dividend

$6.0

Last Dividend

Mar 16

Next Dividend

Jun 14
Lam Research Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Lam Research (LRCX) dividend?
A

Target’s next dividend was announced on May 11, 2022 and will have an ex-dividend date of June 14, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Lam Research (LRCX) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for Lam Research ($LRCX) will be on July 6, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Lam Research (LRCX) shares by June 15, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next Lam Research (LRCX) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Lam Research (LRCX) will be on June 14, 2022 and will be $1.50

Q
What is the dividend yield for Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX)?
A

The most current yield for Lam Research (LRCX) is 1.31% and is payable next on July 6, 2022

