Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Leap Therapeutics
Leap Therapeutics Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ: LPTX) was reported by Mizuho on October 4, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $6.00 expecting LPTX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 435.71% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ: LPTX) was provided by Mizuho, and Leap Therapeutics initiated their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Leap Therapeutics, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Leap Therapeutics was filed on October 4, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around October 4, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Leap Therapeutics (LPTX) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $6.00. The current price Leap Therapeutics (LPTX) is trading at is $1.12, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
