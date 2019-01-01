ñol

LG Display Co
(NYSE:LPL)
6.98
0.01[0.14%]
At close: May 31
6.73
-0.25[-3.58%]
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
Day High/Low6.89 - 7.01
52 Week High/Low6.29 - 11.26
Open / Close6.95 / 6.99
Float / Outstanding- / 715.6M
Vol / Avg.270.3K / 467.9K
Mkt Cap5B
P/E7.4
50d Avg. Price7.27
Div / Yield0.26/3.77%
Payout Ratio26.22
EPS28
Total Float-

LG Display Co (NYSE:LPL), Dividends

LG Display Co issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash LG Display Co generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Last Dividend

Dec 31, 2008
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

LG Display Co Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next LG Display Co (LPL) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for LG Display Co.

Q
What date did I need to own LG Display Co (LPL) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for LG Display Co.

Q
How much per share is the next LG Display Co (LPL) dividend?
A

The next dividend for LG Display Co (LPL) will be on December 29, 2008 and will be $0.00

Q
What is the dividend yield for LG Display Co (NYSE:LPL)?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for LG Display Co.

