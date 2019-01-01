QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Lee's Pharmaceutical Holdings Ltd is a Cayman Island-based research-driven and market-oriented biopharmaceutical company. It is integrated with solid infrastructures in drug development, clinical development, regulatory, manufacturing, sales, and marketing in China with global perspectives. It focuses on cardiovascular and infectious diseases, dermatology, oncology, gynecology, ophthalmology, and others. Its portfolio has two categories of Proprietary products and Licensed-in products. Its maximum revenue is generated from China. The Proprietary Products portfolio includes Livaracine, Yallaferon, Eyprotor. And its License-in Products include Carnitene, Ferplex, ALOXI, Zanidip, Dafnegin, Veloderm, Levocarnitine Oral Solution, Remodulin.

Lee's Pharmaceutical Hldg Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Lee's Pharmaceutical Hldg (LPCUF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Lee's Pharmaceutical Hldg (OTCPK: LPCUF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Lee's Pharmaceutical Hldg's (LPCUF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Lee's Pharmaceutical Hldg.

Q

What is the target price for Lee's Pharmaceutical Hldg (LPCUF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Lee's Pharmaceutical Hldg

Q

Current Stock Price for Lee's Pharmaceutical Hldg (LPCUF)?

A

The stock price for Lee's Pharmaceutical Hldg (OTCPK: LPCUF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Lee's Pharmaceutical Hldg (LPCUF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Lee's Pharmaceutical Hldg.

Q

When is Lee's Pharmaceutical Hldg (OTCPK:LPCUF) reporting earnings?

A

Lee's Pharmaceutical Hldg does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Lee's Pharmaceutical Hldg (LPCUF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Lee's Pharmaceutical Hldg.

Q

What sector and industry does Lee's Pharmaceutical Hldg (LPCUF) operate in?

A

Lee's Pharmaceutical Hldg is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.