Lee's Pharmaceutical Holdings Ltd is a Cayman Island-based research-driven and market-oriented biopharmaceutical company. It is integrated with solid infrastructures in drug development, clinical development, regulatory, manufacturing, sales, and marketing in China with global perspectives. It focuses on cardiovascular and infectious diseases, dermatology, oncology, gynecology, ophthalmology, and others. Its portfolio has two categories of Proprietary products and Licensed-in products. Its maximum revenue is generated from China. The Proprietary Products portfolio includes Livaracine, Yallaferon, Eyprotor. And its License-in Products include Carnitene, Ferplex, ALOXI, Zanidip, Dafnegin, Veloderm, Levocarnitine Oral Solution, Remodulin.