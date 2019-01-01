ñol

Lee's Pharmaceutical Hldg
(OTCPK:LPCUF)
0.5001
00
At close: Feb 28
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low0.35 - 0.5
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 588.8M
Vol / Avg.- / 12K
Mkt Cap294.5M
P/E0.81
50d Avg. Price-
Div / Yield0.01/2.26%
Payout Ratio0.89
EPS0.02
Total Float-

Lee's Pharmaceutical Hldg (OTC:LPCUF), Dividends

Lee's Pharmaceutical Hldg issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Lee's Pharmaceutical Hldg generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

No Data

Lee's Pharmaceutical Hldg Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Lee's Pharmaceutical Hldg (LPCUF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Lee's Pharmaceutical Hldg.

Q
What date did I need to own Lee's Pharmaceutical Hldg (LPCUF) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Lee's Pharmaceutical Hldg.

Q
How much per share is the next Lee's Pharmaceutical Hldg (LPCUF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Lee's Pharmaceutical Hldg.

Q
What is the dividend yield for Lee's Pharmaceutical Hldg (OTCPK:LPCUF)?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Lee's Pharmaceutical Hldg.

