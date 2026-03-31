Earnings Scheduled For March 31, 2026

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $59.19 million.

• TD Synnex (NYSE:SNX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $3.20 per share on revenue of $15.60 billion.

• Chagee Holdings (NASDAQ:CHA) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $413.41 million.

• Xtant Medical Hldgs (AMEX:XTNT) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $30.75 million.

• American Shared Hospital (AMEX:AMS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $8.78 million.

• FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $4.37 per share on revenue of $604.98 million.

• J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $135.49 million.

• Toyo Co (NASDAQ:TOYO) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.78 per share on revenue of $561.89 million.

• AIRO Group Holdings (NASDAQ:AIRO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $52.22 million.

• McCormick & Co (NYSE:MKC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.60 per share on revenue of $1.79 billion.

• Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $139.54 million.

• LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $20.30 million.

• Sound Group (NASDAQ:SOGP) is estimated to report earnings for its Fiscal Year 2025.

• iHuman (NYSE:IH) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Jiayin Gr (NASDAQ:JFIN) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Super Hi International (NASDAQ:HDL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $239.27 million.

• T1 Energy (NYSE:TE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $360.12 million.

• MINISO Group Holding (NYSE:MNSO) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• FitLife Brands (NASDAQ:FTLF) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $27.23 million.

• SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• NextPlat (NASDAQ:NXPL) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $2.20 million.

• Elauwit Connection (NASDAQ:ELWT) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $5.41 million.

• Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2X ETF (NYSE:CWEB) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Imunon (NASDAQ:IMNN) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Palvella Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PVLA) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $86.60 million.

• Solesence (NASDAQ:SLSN) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• TON Strategy (NASDAQ:TONX) is expected to report quarterly loss at $1.77 per share on revenue of $1.40 million.

• MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Forum Markets (NASDAQ:FRMM) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Newton Golf Co (NASDAQ:NWTG) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.34 per share on revenue of $1.85 million.

• Data Storage (NASDAQ:DTST) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $400 thousand.

• BOS Better Online Solns (NASDAQ:BOSC) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• TruBridge (NASDAQ:TBRG) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $87.67 million.

• LQR House (NASDAQ:YHC) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Maris Tech (NASDAQ:MTEK) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) is projected to report quarterly loss at $1.09 per share on revenue of $26.00 million.

• Faraday Future (NASDAQ:FFAI) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.58 per share on revenue of $70 thousand.

• Nike (NYSE:NKE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $11.23 billion.

• GEN Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:GENK) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $59.77 million.

• Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $35.02 million.

• RH (NYSE:RH) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.21 per share on revenue of $872.91 million.

• Dave & Buster's Enter (NASDAQ:PLAY) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $555.55 million.

• Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSE:GSY) is projected to report quarterly loss at $8.33 per share on revenue of $419.11 million.

• Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Axe Compute (NASDAQ:AGPU) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Branchout Food (NASDAQ:BOF) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• KULR Technology Group (AMEX:KULR) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $4.40 million.

• Nanobiotix (NASDAQ:NBTX) is projected to report earnings for its Fiscal Year 2025.

• TOMI Environmental Solns (NASDAQ:TOMZ) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $2.31 million.

• Milestone Scientific (AMEX:MLSS) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $2.31 million.

• Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $1.60 million.

• Duos Technologies Group (NASDAQ:DUOT) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $9.04 million.

• Nuvve Holding (NASDAQ:NVVE) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• VolitionRX (AMEX:VNRX) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $780 thousand.

• Birchtech (AMEX:BCHT) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• EXoZymes (NASDAQ:EXOZ) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• NexGel (NASDAQ:NXGL) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $3.24 million.

• Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $62.00 million.

• Sidus Space (NASDAQ:SIDU) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Workhorse Gr (NASDAQ:WKHS) is likely to report quarterly loss at $8.88 per share on revenue of $2.50 million.

• Edible Garden (NASDAQ:EDBL) is expected to report quarterly loss at $5.60 per share on revenue of $5.42 million.

• AVAX One Technology (NASDAQ:AVX) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• AuthID (NASDAQ:AUID) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• MDB Capital Holdings (NASDAQ:MDBH) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Venu Holding (AMEX:VENU) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.29 per share on revenue of $4.58 million.

• Digi Power X (NASDAQ:DGXX) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $9.32 million.

• SEALSQ (NASDAQ:LAES) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.18 per share on revenue of $17.75 million.

• Banzai International (NASDAQ:BNZI) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.60 per share on revenue of $3.12 million.

• BRC Group Holdings (NASDAQ:RILY) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Barfresh Food Group (NASDAQ:BRFH) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $5.82 million.

• Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $3.90 per share on revenue of $150 thousand.

• BioHarvest Sciences (NASDAQ:BHST) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $9.28 million.

• Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $14.57 million.

• PVH (NYSE:PVH) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $3.30 per share on revenue of $2.43 billion.

• Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) is likely to report quarterly loss at $2.28 per share on revenue of $56.34 million.

• Sportsman's Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $334.91 million.

• Allied Gold (NYSE:AAUC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $428.00 million.

• Ncino (NASDAQ:NCNO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $147.57 million.

• Flexible Solutions Intl (AMEX:FSI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $10.00 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.