QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Lockheed Martin
(NYSE:LMT)
440.00
-10.56[-2.34%]
At close: May 31
440.16
0.1600[0.04%]
After Hours: 5:30PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low438.41 - 445
52 Week High/Low324.23 - 479.99
Open / Close443 / 440.11
Float / Outstanding226.3M / 266.1M
Vol / Avg.2.5M / 2.1M
Mkt Cap117.1B
P/E19.9
50d Avg. Price445.27
Div / Yield11.2/2.49%
Payout Ratio47.7
EPS6.46
Total Float226.3M

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT), Dividends

Lockheed Martin issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Lockheed Martin generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

2.44%

Annual Dividend

$11.2

Last Dividend

Jun 1
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Lockheed Martin Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Lockheed Martin (LMT) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Lockheed Martin. The last dividend paid out to investors was $2.80 on June 24, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Lockheed Martin (LMT) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for Lockheed Martin ($LMT) will be on June 24, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Lockheed Martin (LMT) shares by June 1, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next Lockheed Martin (LMT) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Lockheed Martin (LMT) will be on May 31, 2022 and will be $2.80

Q
What is the dividend yield for Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT)?
A

Lockheed Martin has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Lockheed Martin (LMT) was $2.80 and was paid out next on June 24, 2022.

