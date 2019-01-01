Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Limestone Bancorp
Limestone Bancorp Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ: LMST) was reported by Raymond James on April 25, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $23.00 expecting LMST to rise to within 12 months (a possible 13.41% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ: LMST) was provided by Raymond James, and Limestone Bancorp maintained their outperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Limestone Bancorp, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Limestone Bancorp was filed on April 25, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 25, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Limestone Bancorp (LMST) rating was a maintained with a price target of $22.00 to $23.00. The current price Limestone Bancorp (LMST) is trading at is $20.28, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
