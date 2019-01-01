ñol

LeMaitre Vascular
(NASDAQ:LMAT)
45.72
0.08[0.18%]
At close: May 31
45.72
00
After Hours: 4:22PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low44.87 - 46.24
52 Week High/Low38.32 - 64.5
Open / Close45.45 / 45.72
Float / Outstanding16.2M / 22M
Vol / Avg.102K / 147.1K
Mkt Cap1B
P/E36.81
50d Avg. Price44.89
Div / Yield0.5/1.10%
Payout Ratio36.69
EPS0.28
Total Float16.2M

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT), Dividends

LeMaitre Vascular issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash LeMaitre Vascular generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

1.09%

Annual Dividend

$0.5

Last Dividend

May 17
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

LeMaitre Vascular Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next LeMaitre Vascular (LMAT) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for LeMaitre Vascular. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.13 on June 2, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own LeMaitre Vascular (LMAT) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for LeMaitre Vascular ($LMAT) will be on June 2, 2022. Investors need to be owners of LeMaitre Vascular (LMAT) shares by May 17, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next LeMaitre Vascular (LMAT) dividend?
A

The next dividend for LeMaitre Vascular (LMAT) will be on May 16, 2022 and will be $0.13

Q
What is the dividend yield for LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT)?
A

LeMaitre Vascular has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for LeMaitre Vascular (LMAT) was $0.13 and was paid out next on June 2, 2022.

