Eli Lilly
(NYSE:LLY)
313.43
-10.05[-3.11%]
At close: May 31
313.05
-0.3800[-0.12%]
After Hours: 5:21PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low309.03 - 318.46
52 Week High/Low195.5 - 324.08
Open / Close316.63 / 313.44
Float / Outstanding789.6M / 950.2M
Vol / Avg.6.3M / 3M
Mkt Cap297.8B
P/E48.07
50d Avg. Price294.87
Div / Yield3.92/1.21%
Payout Ratio52.45
EPS2.11
Total Float789.6M

Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY), Dividends

Eli Lilly issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Eli Lilly generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

1.34%

Annual Dividend

$3.92

Last Dividend

May 16
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Eli Lilly Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Eli Lilly (LLY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Eli Lilly.

Q
What date did I need to own Eli Lilly (LLY) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for Eli Lilly ($LLY) will be on June 10, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Eli Lilly (LLY) shares by May 16, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next Eli Lilly (LLY) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Eli Lilly (LLY) will be on May 13, 2022 and will be $0.98

Q
What is the dividend yield for Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY)?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Eli Lilly.

