Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Limelight Networks
The latest price target for Limelight Networks (NASDAQ: LLNW) was reported by Cowen & Co. on March 17, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $6.00 expecting LLNW to rise to within 12 months (a possible 65.75% upside). 8 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Limelight Networks (NASDAQ: LLNW) was provided by Cowen & Co., and Limelight Networks upgraded their outperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Limelight Networks, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Limelight Networks was filed on March 17, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around March 17, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Limelight Networks (LLNW) rating was a upgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $6.00. The current price Limelight Networks (LLNW) is trading at is $3.62, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
