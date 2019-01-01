LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for LKQ
LKQ Questions & Answers
The latest price target for LKQ (NASDAQ: LKQ) was reported by Raymond James on October 29, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $62.00 expecting LKQ to rise to within 12 months (a possible 20.88% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for LKQ (NASDAQ: LKQ) was provided by Raymond James, and LKQ maintained their outperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of LKQ, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for LKQ was filed on October 29, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around October 29, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest LKQ (LKQ) rating was a maintained with a price target of $60.00 to $62.00. The current price LKQ (LKQ) is trading at is $51.29, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
