Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
26.7K/703.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
3.59 - 11.66
Mkt Cap
1B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
284.1M
Outstanding
Lilium NV creates a sustainable and accessible mode of high-speed, regional transportation. Using the 7-Seater Lilium Jet, an electric vertical take-off and landing jet, offering leading capacity, low noise and high performance, it is building a transport network and service for people and goods.

Earnings

Q4 2021
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-01
REV

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Lilium Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Lilium (LILM) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Lilium (NASDAQ: LILM) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Lilium's (LILM) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Lilium.

Q

What is the target price for Lilium (LILM) stock?

A

The latest price target for Lilium (NASDAQ: LILM) was reported by Oppenheimer on September 28, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 24.00 expecting LILM to rise to within 12 months (a possible 564.82% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Lilium (LILM)?

A

The stock price for Lilium (NASDAQ: LILM) is $3.61 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Lilium (LILM) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Lilium.

Q

When is Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) reporting earnings?

A

Lilium’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 1, 2022.

Q

Is Lilium (LILM) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Lilium.

Q

What sector and industry does Lilium (LILM) operate in?

A

Lilium is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.