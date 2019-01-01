|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-01
|REV
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Lilium (NASDAQ: LILM) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Lilium.
The latest price target for Lilium (NASDAQ: LILM) was reported by Oppenheimer on September 28, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 24.00 expecting LILM to rise to within 12 months (a possible 564.82% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Lilium (NASDAQ: LILM) is $3.61 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Lilium.
Lilium’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 1, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Lilium.
Lilium is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.