Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Lilium
The latest price target for Lilium (NASDAQ: LILM) was reported by JP Morgan on April 28, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $5.00 expecting LILM to rise to within 12 months (a possible 88.68% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Lilium (NASDAQ: LILM) was provided by JP Morgan, and Lilium initiated their neutral rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Lilium, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Lilium was filed on April 28, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 28, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Lilium (LILM) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $5.00. The current price Lilium (LILM) is trading at is $2.65, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
