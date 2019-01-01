Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (OTC:LIFZF), Dividends

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Labrador Iron Ore Royalty generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data
There are no upcoming dividends for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.26 on January 25, 2019.
There are no upcoming dividends for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (LIFZF). The last dividend payout was on January 25, 2019 and was $0.26
There are no upcoming dividends for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (LIFZF). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.26 on January 25, 2019
Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (LIFZF) was $0.26 and was paid out next on January 25, 2019.
Browse dividends on all stocks.