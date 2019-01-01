ñol

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty
(OTCPK:LIFZF)
25.36
-1.01[-3.83%]
At close: May 31
22.50
-2.8600[-11.28%]
After Hours: 8:21AM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low25.3 - 26.67
52 Week High/Low21.76 - 42.4
Open / Close26.55 / 25.36
Float / Outstanding- / 64M
Vol / Avg.4.7K / 13.9K
Mkt Cap1.6B
P/E6.07
50d Avg. Price28.97
Div / Yield4.39/16.66%
Payout Ratio98.74
EPS0.99
Total Float-

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (OTC:LIFZF), Dividends

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Labrador Iron Ore Royalty generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

0.00%
0

Last Dividend

Dec 31, 2018
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (LIFZF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.26 on January 25, 2019.

Q
What date did I need to own Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (LIFZF) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (LIFZF). The last dividend payout was on January 25, 2019 and was $0.26

Q
How much per share is the next Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (LIFZF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (LIFZF). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.26 on January 25, 2019

Q
What is the dividend yield for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (OTCPK:LIFZF)?
A

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (LIFZF) was $0.26 and was paid out next on January 25, 2019.

