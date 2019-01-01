ñol

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty
(OTCPK:LIFZF)
26.9305
-0.4495[-1.64%]
At close: Jun 9
Day High/Low26.91 - 27.3
52 Week High/Low21.76 - 42.4
Open / Close27.14 / 26.93
Float / Outstanding- / 64M
Vol / Avg.9.6K / 11.8K
Mkt Cap1.7B
P/E6.16
50d Avg. Price28.09
Div / Yield4.39/16.04%
Payout Ratio98.74
EPS0.99
Total Float-

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (OTC:LIFZF), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analysts publish ratings and price targets on most stocks. Benzinga tracks 120 analyst firms so investors can understand if analysts expect a stock to trade higher or lower. Ratings are directional and typically buy, sell or hold. Price Targets are an analyst's best guess at where the stock will trade in 12 months.

Analyst Ratings for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty

All Ratings (0)

Upgrades (0)

Downgrades (0)

Initiations (0)

date
Upside/Downside
Analyst Firm
Price Target Change
Rating Change
Previous / Current Rating
Get Alert
No Data

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Questions & Answers

Q
What is the target price for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (LIFZF)?
A

The latest price target for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (OTCPK: LIFZF) was reported by RBC Capital on March 22, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $42.00 expecting LIFZF to rise to within 12 months (a possible 55.96% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q
What is the most recent analyst rating for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (LIFZF)?
A

The latest analyst rating for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (OTCPK: LIFZF) was provided by RBC Capital, and Labrador Iron Ore Royalty downgraded their sector perform rating.

Q
When is the next analyst rating going to be posted or updated for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (LIFZF)?
A

Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty was filed on March 22, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around March 22, 2022.

Q
Is the Analyst Rating Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (LIFZF) correct?
A

While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (LIFZF) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $40.00 to $42.00. The current price Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (LIFZF) is trading at is $26.93, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.

