Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (OTC:LIFZF), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

The latest price target for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (OTCPK: LIFZF) was reported by RBC Capital on March 22, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $42.00 expecting LIFZF to rise to within 12 months (a possible 55.96% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (OTCPK: LIFZF) was provided by RBC Capital, and Labrador Iron Ore Royalty downgraded their sector perform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty was filed on March 22, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around March 22, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (LIFZF) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $40.00 to $42.00. The current price Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (LIFZF) is trading at is $26.93, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
