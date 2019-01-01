QQQ
Benzinga - Mar 22, 2021, 7:35AM
Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation is a Canadian corporation. The company generates all of its revenue from its equity investment in Iron Ore Company of Canada, (IOC) and its IOC royalty and commission interests. IOC operates a major iron mine near Labrador City, Newfoundland, and Labrador on lands leased from LIORC. Directly and through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna, LIORC owns an equity interest in IOC and receives gross overriding royalty on all iron ore products produced from the leased lands that are sold and shipped by IOC and commission on IOC's sales of iron ore. IOC is a Canadian producer of iron ore pellets and concentrate, serving customers worldwide.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (LIFZF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (OTCPK: LIFZF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Labrador Iron Ore Royalty's (LIFZF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty.

Q

What is the target price for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (LIFZF) stock?

A

The latest price target for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (OTCPK: LIFZF) was reported by RBC Capital on March 22, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 42.00 expecting LIFZF to rise to within 12 months (a possible 23.93% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (LIFZF)?

A

The stock price for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (OTCPK: LIFZF) is $33.89 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:58:34 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (LIFZF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.26 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 25, 2019 to stockholders of record on December 28, 2018.

Q

When is Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (OTCPK:LIFZF) reporting earnings?

A

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (LIFZF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty.

Q

What sector and industry does Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (LIFZF) operate in?

A

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.