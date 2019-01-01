Li-Cycle Holdings (NYSE:LICY), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Li-Cycle Holdings
The latest price target for Li-Cycle Holdings (NYSE: LICY) was reported by Citigroup on April 7, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $10.00 expecting LICY to rise to within 12 months (a possible 21.43% upside). 10 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Li-Cycle Holdings (NYSE: LICY) was provided by Citigroup, and Li-Cycle Holdings maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Li-Cycle Holdings, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Li-Cycle Holdings was filed on April 7, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 7, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Li-Cycle Holdings (LICY) rating was a maintained with a price target of $11.00 to $10.00. The current price Li-Cycle Holdings (LICY) is trading at is $8.24, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
