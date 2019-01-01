QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
36.8K/1.7M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
6.34 - 14.28
Mkt Cap
1.1B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-1.31
Shares
168.9M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 10, 2022, 11:59AM
Benzinga - Feb 10, 2022, 7:54AM
Benzinga - Jan 27, 2022, 6:49AM
Benzinga - Jan 27, 2022, 6:16AM
Benzinga - Jan 26, 2022, 7:21AM
Benzinga - Jan 13, 2022, 6:13AM
Benzinga - Jan 11, 2022, 7:11AM
Benzinga - Dec 27, 2021, 9:11AM
Benzinga - Dec 14, 2021, 10:24AM
Benzinga - Dec 14, 2021, 6:19AM
Benzinga - Dec 6, 2021, 8:19AM
Benzinga - Dec 6, 2021, 7:15AM
Benzinga - Nov 29, 2021, 6:13AM
Benzinga - Nov 29, 2021, 6:00AM
Benzinga - Nov 23, 2021, 8:36AM
Benzinga - Nov 15, 2021, 10:54AM
Benzinga - Nov 9, 2021, 3:52PM
load more
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Commercial Services & Supplies
Li-Cycle Holdings Corp is a lithium-ion battery resource recovery and the leading lithium-ion battery recycler. Its proprietary "Spoke and Hub" recycling process is designed at its Spokes, to process battery manufacturing scrap and end-of-life batteries to produce "black mass" and other intermediate products, and at its Hubs, to process black mass to recover raw materials, including but not limited to lithium carbonate, cobalt sulphate and nickel sulphate.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-07
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.030-0.330 -0.3000
REV5.300M4.391M-909.000K

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Li-Cycle Holdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Li-Cycle Holdings (LICY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Li-Cycle Holdings (NYSE: LICY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Li-Cycle Holdings's (LICY) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Li-Cycle Holdings (LICY) stock?

A

The latest price target for Li-Cycle Holdings (NYSE: LICY) was reported by Morgan Stanley on February 10, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 10.00 expecting LICY to rise to within 12 months (a possible 56.62% upside). 9 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Li-Cycle Holdings (LICY)?

A

The stock price for Li-Cycle Holdings (NYSE: LICY) is $6.385 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:01 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Li-Cycle Holdings (LICY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Li-Cycle Holdings.

Q

When is Li-Cycle Holdings (NYSE:LICY) reporting earnings?

A

Li-Cycle Holdings’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 7, 2022.

Q

Is Li-Cycle Holdings (LICY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Li-Cycle Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Li-Cycle Holdings (LICY) operate in?

A

Li-Cycle Holdings is in the Industrials sector and Commercial Services & Supplies industry. They are listed on the NYSE.