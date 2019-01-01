ñol

Li-Cycle Holdings
(NYSE:LICY)
8.16
-0.02[-0.24%]
At close: May 31
8.15
-0.0100[-0.12%]
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low7.96 - 8.38
52 Week High/Low5.9 - 14.28
Open / Close8.07 / 8.15
Float / Outstanding135.8M / 174.4M
Vol / Avg.2.2M / 1.9M
Mkt Cap1.4B
P/E-
50d Avg. Price7.51
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.17
Total Float135.8M

Li-Cycle Holdings (NYSE:LICY), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Li-Cycle Holdings reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Mar 17

EPS

$-0.130

Quarterly Revenue

$3.8M

Annual Revenue (as of Jan 31)

$3.8M

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Li-Cycle Holdings using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Li-Cycle Holdings Questions & Answers

Q
When is Li-Cycle Holdings (NYSE:LICY) reporting earnings?
A

Li-Cycle Holdings (LICY) is scheduled to report earnings on June 14, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on March 17, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Li-Cycle Holdings (NYSE:LICY)?
A

The Actual EPS was $-2.88, which missed the estimate of $-2.41.

Q
What were Li-Cycle Holdings’s (NYSE:LICY) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $1.7M, which missed the estimate of $1.9M.

