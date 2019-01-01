ñol

Li Auto
(NASDAQ:LI)
Why is it moving?
Shares of Chinese companies are trading higher on reports Shanghai will ease some COVID-19 lockdown restrictions. A COVID-19 outbreak in Shanghai and lockdown measures have hampered economic activity and weighed on Chines stocks this year.
24.98
0.70[2.88%]
Last update: 3:30PM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low24.57 - 25.51
52 Week High/Low16.86 - 37.45
Open / Close25.5 / -
Float / Outstanding- / 964.8M
Vol / Avg.5.8M / 10.4M
Mkt Cap24.1B
P/E4068.6
50d Avg. Price24.21
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.02
Total Float-

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Li Auto reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 10

EPS

$0.070

Quarterly Revenue

$1.5B

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$9.6B

Earnings Recap

 

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 05:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Li Auto beat estimated earnings by 170.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.07 versus an estimate of $-0.1.

Revenue was up $962.32 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.15 which was followed by a 1.94% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Li Auto's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate -0.04 -0.02 -0.03 -0.02
EPS Actual 0.11 0.05 -0.01 -0.03
Revenue Estimate 1.59B 1.16B 681.79M 522.52M
Revenue Actual 1.67B 1.21B 780.43M 545.68M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Li Auto using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Li Auto Questions & Answers

Q
When is Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) reporting earnings?
A

Li Auto (LI) is scheduled to report earnings on August 29, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 10, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.00, which beat the estimate of $-0.08.

Q
What were Li Auto’s (NASDAQ:LI) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $369.8M, which beat the estimate of $290.2M.

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.