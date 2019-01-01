LEG Immobilien SE is a general real estate company. The company's portfolio consists primarily of residential units, followed by garages, parking spaces, and commercial units. The business model is supplemented by the targeted development of innovative value-added services. LEG is primarily focused on the German market of the North Rhine-Westphalia region. The company divides its portfolio into three groups: high growth markets, stable markets, and higher-yielding markets. LEG considers merger and acquisition investment as a potential component of its operational growth strategy.