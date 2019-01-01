LEG Immobilien (OTC:LGMMY), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

EPS
–
Quarterly Revenue
–
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$307.9M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of LEG Immobilien using advanced sorting and filters.
No Data
LEG Immobilien Questions & Answers
When is LEG Immobilien (OTCGM:LGMMY) reporting earnings?
There are no earnings for LEG Immobilien
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for LEG Immobilien (OTCGM:LGMMY)?
There are no earnings for LEG Immobilien
What were LEG Immobilien’s (OTCGM:LGMMY) revenues?
There are no earnings for LEG Immobilien
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.